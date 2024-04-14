Four talented rappers from Almeria in the Redbull Batalla

By Julian Phillips • Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 17:34

A freestyle rap battle at Redbull Batalla. Credit: Redbull Batalla

Four talented freestylers from Almería have secured their spots in the regional qualifiers of Red Bull Batalla 2024, aiming to advance to the National Final of Spain.

Sawi Elekipo, a seasoned figure in the Spanish freestyle scene, stands out among the selected participants for the Barcelona regional. At 29, Sawi Elekipo, also known as Said El Mazzouji, has been a prominent figure since his regional championship win in 2013. With extensive experience both nationally and internationally, Sawi Elekipo is recognised as one of Spain’s most iconic freestylers.

Lgido, whose real name is Pablo París, represents the emerging talent from Almería in the Cádiz regional. At 22, Lgido is a rising star in the Spanish freestyle community, known for his unique style and ability to connect with audiences through coherent improvisations.

CDFlex, or Christian Gómez, is another Almerían talent set to compete in the Cadiz regional. With considerable experience and stage presence gained from previous competitions, CDFlex is poised to be a formidable contender.

Completing the quartet is Egea, also known as Carlos Egea, making his debut in Red Bull Batalla at 24. Despite being a newcomer to the Red Bull Batalla, Egea has showcased his skills and dedication in numerous local and regional competitions, aiming to make his mark on the national stage.

These four Almerian freestylers bring a diverse range of styles and experiences to the competition, representing the vibrancy and talent of the Spanish freestyle scene.