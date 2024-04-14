By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 15:51

Poland's love affair with Alicante: Sun, sea, and surging tourism. Image: Alicante City & Beach.

Alicante has been actively promoted in Poland to attract more tourists.

The Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board recently showcased the destination to 160 specialised travel agents in Warsaw and Katowice.

Ana Poquet, the Councillor for Tourism, emphasised the growing popularity of Polish tourism in the city.

“Participating in the promotional event was essential to capitalise on this trend and the excellent air connections,” the councillor confirmed.

The goal was to ensure that Polish travel influencers get firsthand knowledge of what Alicante has to offer in terms of beaches, gastronomy, and culture.

The Polish market is expanding, and Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport plays a crucial role in facilitating connectivity, not only during peak seasons but also in the winter months.

This summer, the airport offers direct flights to eight Polish cities: Warsaw, Gdansk, Krakow, Lodz, Poznan, Wroclaw, Katowice, and Rzeszów.

The number of seats on flights from Poland to Alicante-Elche airport has surged by 75 per cent compared to the same period in 2023, marking the highest growth rate in Spain’s airport network.

According to insights from the Spanish Tourist Office in Warsaw, Alicante is a preferred destination for Polish travellers seeking sun, beaches, outdoor activities, culture, gastronomy, and even business trips.