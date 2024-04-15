By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 11:34

Guardamar del Segura: Where nature meets history. Image: Guardamar Turismo / Paco Nortes Ruiz.

Guardamar del Segura is located in the south of the Valencian Community and the Costa Blanca.

At just 25 km south of Alicante International Airport, the town is a popular tourist destination nationally and internationally.

Its scenic beauty is defined by its deep respect for the ecological environment.

Approximately 80 per cent of the town’s territory, along the coast, is protected.

The Pinada de Guardamar, a stunning dune forest spanning 800 hectares, along with its 11 km of high-quality golden sand beaches, is a highlight.

The area features a surrounding garden with a medieval irrigation system, small hills offering views of the river and sea, a quaint fishing port at the mouth of the Segura River, and nearby salt lagoons, all serving as havens for migratory birds.

Guardamar is also known for its rich culture, traditions, and festivals.

With a strong agricultural and fishing heritage, its gastronomy shines, particularly during the Setmana Gastronòmica de la Nyora i el Llagostí, an annual gastronomy event since 2005 held in the first half of June.

Thanks to its strategic location, Guardamar has witnessed the passage of civilisations from the Phoenicians to modern times.

Remnants like the Phoenician Port, the Islamic Caliphal Rábita of La Fonteta by the river, and the medieval walls of its castle and town offer glimpses of its history while providing stunning views of the beaches, river, and surrounding farmland.

In Guardamar, visitors can enjoy warm waters, water sports, hiking, horseback riding, cycling, golfing, and exploring historical and prehistoric sites of great interest.

Additionally, there’s a diverse range of family-friendly excursions less than an hour away.