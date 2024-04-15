Under investigation for poor conditions for animals

By Julian Phillips •
Investigating the conditions of the animal facilities
Seprona, the environmental arm of the Civil Guard, is investigating Athisa Medio Ambiente, the company set to take over animal rescue and care services in Almeria. The investigation stems from concerns about animal conditions at a protection centre in Chiclana, serving several municipalities including Cadiz. Reports describe overcrowded and outdated facilities, raising alarms among Almeria’s animal protectors.
Despite Almeria’s plans to increase spending by 140 percent on caring for abandoned animals, this news has cast a shadow. Social media is abuzz with information and videos highlighting the situation in Chiclana, prompting local animal welfare groups like Seven Lives to request an urgent meeting with the City Council.
Meanwhile, Almeria’s contract with Orthem Servicios y Actuaciones Ambientales, the current provider, is set to continue until Athisa takes over on May 1. However, controversy surrounding Athisa has intensified following Cadiz’s investigations. Despite this, Almeria’s City Council approved the contract with Athisa, which includes enhancements such as increased staff from 8 to 12 caregivers, additional administrative support, and veterinary assistance for wildlife control.
