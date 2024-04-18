By Anna Ellis •
Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 15:52
Aspe's unemployment plummets: Lowest figures in a decade. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe.
The town of Aspe has experienced a significant reduction in unemployment, with figures dropping below 1,600 for the first time in March 2024.
According to data from the Public Employment Service, there were 1,599 unemployed individuals in Aspe during this period, representing slightly above 17 per cent of the active population and 7.5 per cent of the total residents.
This decline in unemployment marks a positive trend compared to previous years, particularly evident when considering that over 3,000 individuals were unemployed in February 2013.
The gradual recovery of employment in Aspe reflects the efforts made across various productive sectors over the past decade.
Aspe Council views these developments optimistically, although they aspire to reach employment levels comparable to those of the early 2000s when the number of unemployed individuals did not exceed 1,000.
The collective efforts of the community, combined with increased support from the local administration and various subsidies, have contributed to economic stability and job growth.
Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, initiatives aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and established businesses have been instrumental in fostering employment opportunities.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.