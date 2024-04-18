By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 15:52

Aspe's unemployment plummets: Lowest figures in a decade. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe.

The town of Aspe has experienced a significant reduction in unemployment, with figures dropping below 1,600 for the first time in March 2024.

According to data from the Public Employment Service, there were 1,599 unemployed individuals in Aspe during this period, representing slightly above 17 per cent of the active population and 7.5 per cent of the total residents.

This decline in unemployment marks a positive trend compared to previous years, particularly evident when considering that over 3,000 individuals were unemployed in February 2013.

The gradual recovery of employment in Aspe reflects the efforts made across various productive sectors over the past decade.

Aspe Council views these developments optimistically, although they aspire to reach employment levels comparable to those of the early 2000s when the number of unemployed individuals did not exceed 1,000.

The collective efforts of the community, combined with increased support from the local administration and various subsidies, have contributed to economic stability and job growth.

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, initiatives aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and established businesses have been instrumental in fostering employment opportunities.