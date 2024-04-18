Strange Times are Coming – The Meteors

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 18 Apr 2024 • 17:37

P. Paul Fennech Credit: The Meteors

British band The Meteors are masters of psychobilly, the dark and sometimes disturbing mutant child of punk rock.

They are appearing at a venue appropriately called Club Mutante in Calle Industria, Palma on 24 April.

Energetic, slightly disturbing and in your face, The Meteors are guaranteed to get adrenaline pumping and have audiences twitching and bopping.

Horror meets rockabilly meets science fiction in their music. Strange times are Coming was released in 2012 and was arguably ahead of its time, much like the whole trajectory of the band.

Formed in London in 1980 and playing ever since, The Meteors are credited with giving the psychobilly genre its distinctive sound. The original band recorded a (relatively subdued) John Peel session in 1981 which was never officially released, although it is out there for all to hear.

While nothing can beat the original lineup with Nigel Lewis on base/upright base and Mark Robertson on drums, it must be said the current show is more vital and acerbic than ever, with founder P. Paul Fennech still electrifying on guitar and vocals.

The band in its various mutations has a discography of 60 recordings, about half of them live, the last of which titled 40 Days a’Rotting is to be released in 2024 by Mutant Rock Records. Singles already released from it are Murder Party and Dead Man’s Hand. The previous disc, Dreamin’ up a Nightmare, came out in 2021.

The Meteors are playing at 8:30 pm on 24 April at Club Mutante, C. Industria number 8. Tickets are €18-22.