Green light for ITV privatisation

By Annette Christmas • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 13:46

The Balearic Government gives go-ahead to the Consell de Mallorca to privatise vehicle inspections in Mallorca.

The Decree of Administrative Simplification prepared by the Government allows Consells to outsource the service.

Opinions on the proposed measure differ. Toni Gili, spokesperson for VOX, says the move is in response to the excessive waiting lists. He believes liberalising the sector would increase the number of ITV stations, generate jobs and reduce distances.

There are currrently ITV stations in Inca, Manacor, two in Palma and a mobile one in Calvia, with a new one to be inaugurated.

Driving with an expired ITV

Long waiting lists of several months can also mean vehicles are being driven with expired ITVs, which can have important consequences.

“This… is a widely accepted and recognised model in regions throughout Spain that is giving excellent results in communities such as Madrid (governed by the PP)”, he said.

On Monday 22 Jaume Alzamora, spokesperson for MÉS per Mallorca, disagreed. He said that “costs will increase” and there will be a loss of quality, the consequences of which, he remarked, “will end up being paid by the citizens”.

Cheapest ITVs in Spain are in Mallorca

He cited the example the ITVs in Madrid and the Valencian Community, saying “they are the most expensive in the entire state territory”, while Mallorca currently has “the cheapest rate”.

He asked the president of the Consell, Llorenç Galmés, not to increase the current rates and to keep their management in public hands.