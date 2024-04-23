The lost village of Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 18:18
IN the hills of Axarquia lies El Acebuchal, a quaint village steeped in history and rustic charm. Known as the ‘Lost Village,’ El Acebuchal has a fascinating past, having been abandoned for decades due to political unrest before undergoing a remarkable restoration in the early 21st century.
Today, El Acebuchal stands as a testament to the resilience and community spirit, with its narrow cobblestone streets lined with whitewashed houses decorated with colourful flowerpots. Visitors can wander through the village, exploring its picturesque corners and soaking in the peaceful atmosphere.
One of the highlights of El Acebuchal is its gastronomy. The village boasts several traditional restaurants serving authentic Andalucian cuisine, where visitors can enjoy local specialties such as hearty stews, grilled meats, and homemade desserts.
Surrounded by the stunning natural beauty of the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara y Alhama Natural Park, El Acebuchal also offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities such as hiking, mountain biking, and birdwatching. Whether seeking a taste of history, culinary delights, or outdoor adventure, El Acebuchal welcomes visitors with open arms.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.