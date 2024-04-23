The lost village of Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 18:18

IN the hills of Axarquia lies El Acebuchal, a quaint village steeped in history and rustic charm. Known as the ‘Lost Village,’ El Acebuchal has a fascinating past, having been abandoned for decades due to political unrest before undergoing a remarkable restoration in the early 21st century.

Charming Cobblestone Streets: Exploring El Acebuchal’s Quaint Corners

Today, El Acebuchal stands as a testament to the resilience and community spirit, with its narrow cobblestone streets lined with whitewashed houses decorated with colourful flowerpots. Visitors can wander through the village, exploring its picturesque corners and soaking in the peaceful atmosphere.

Culinary Delights: Authentic Andalucian Cuisine in El Acebuchal

One of the highlights of El Acebuchal is its gastronomy. The village boasts several traditional restaurants serving authentic Andalucian cuisine, where visitors can enjoy local specialties such as hearty stews, grilled meats, and homemade desserts.

Warm Welcome: Embracing El Acebuchal’s Community Spirit

Surrounded by the stunning natural beauty of the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara y Alhama Natural Park, El Acebuchal also offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities such as hiking, mountain biking, and birdwatching. Whether seeking a taste of history, culinary delights, or outdoor adventure, El Acebuchal welcomes visitors with open arms.

