F.A.S.T Walks in Camposol

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 18:18
Walk & Support F.A.S.T.
Image: Shutterstock/ Andy Dean Photography
CAMPOSOL’s First Aid Support Team (F.A.S.T.) stands ready to provide immediate assistance during medical emergencies, manned by trained volunteers.
They often arranged events and outings to raise funds to support their important work. On May 6, residents can not only learn about their area’s water management but also support this crucial community service. Led by Antonio Hernandez Benitez, a guided walk explores the historical methods of water collection and storage in the region, significant due to its desert landscape.
Beginning at 10 am from the lower B car park, participants will cover a leisurely 2 km route. Tickets, priced at €5, can be purchased at the F.A.S.T. stall outside the Diner on Camposol Sector B, every Friday between 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. This event not only promises educational insights but also serves as a fundraiser for essential emergency services.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
