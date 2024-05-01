Almeria: News in brief

By John Ensor • Published: 01 May 2024 • 22:39

Photo: Central square near the cathedral of Almeria city Credit: Iulius Agency/Shutterstock.com

Day trippers

On Tuesday, June 4, Total Entertainment Turre are organising a day trip to Almeria City’s old town for a spot of sightseeing, shopping and lunch. Tickets are priced at €15 per person with pickup points at Vera Playa, Mojacar, Turre and Los Gallardos.

Rally challenge

The Automobile Club of Almeria and the Real Automobile Club Jerez have launched the Andalucia Rally Challenge, for teams that participate in the Ciudad de Jerez Rally and the Costa de Almeria Rally. The Jerez City Rally is scheduled for May 24-25 and the Costa de Almeria Rally will be held on September 27-29.

Almeria shoot

On Friday, April 26, A Place In The Sun presenter Jasmine Harman was in the area. Although she didn’t reveal her exact location it seems all went well: ‘Fantastic shoot this week in Almeria! And what a result for my house hunters! Never get tired of my job!’ she announced on Facebook.

Road closure

A message from the local police in Vera announced that on Monday, May 13, at 8:30 am, the A-352 dual carriageway that connects Vera with Garrucha will remain closed until Tuesday, May 14, at 8:30 am, due to the AVE High Speed Train Works.

Hare Poaching

In Almeria, the Guardia Civil is investigating four adults caught hunting hares with greyhounds during the closed season, without licenses or authorisation on a private reserve at ​​La Escribanas, Tabernas. They face charges and multiple hunting and pet-related charges.

Labour rally

Around a thousand people took to the streets in Almeria on Wednesday, May 1, to let their voices be heard on International Workers’ Day. They marked the occasion by demonstrating for gender pay equity, full employment, shorter working hours, and higher wages.