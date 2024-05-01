Trending:

Almeria: Stronger health connections

By John Ensor • Published: 01 May 2024 • 17:33

Stronger ties for UK citizens

A doctor talking to a patient. Credit: ESB Professional/Shutterstock.com

The management team of the Northern Health Management Area of Almeria has recently strengthened their connections with the British Consulate.

This new initiative is aimed at improving the efficiency of healthcare services offered to British citizens through local health centres.

Following a recent meeting between the area’s health officials and representatives from the British Consulate, both parties have agreed to boost their ongoing partnership.

These enhancements will focus particularly on social work services to ensure quicker and more accessible medical assistance for both British residents and visitors.

The British Consulate noted that several other Andalucian Health Service hospitals along the Andalucian coast—where a significant number of British citizens live and which is also a popular holiday location for them—have also conducted similar meetings.

Officials from the Northern Health Area of Almeria have acknowledged their satisfaction with the improved arrangements made in strengthening ties with the consulate, a positive outcome for medical staff and patients alike.

