Almeria’s new Hogwarts bar

By John Ensor •
Published: 01 May 2024 • 18:46
Image of Harry potter books.
Credit: Wachiwit/Shutterstock.com
A new Hogwarts-inspired bar has opened in Almeria, much to the delight of Harry Potter fans.
Tucked away on Padre Santaella Street, a new cafe bar, called ‘No es lugay para no magos’ (Literally: No Place for Non-Magicians), is about to cast its spell in Almeria.
The new bar opened its doors on Thursday, May 2, which is now transformed into a haven for Harry Potter enthusiasts.
This magical eatery is the brainchild of Jose Miguel Galindo Capel, an Almeria native who has previously introduced eleven escape rooms to the city.
The bar aims to immerse visitors in the world of Hogwarts, complete with its themed interior representing the four magical houses of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw, alongside some iconic items such as the Nimbus broom, the sorting hat and each character’s distinctive wands.
‘We want to create from the first moment an atmosphere that transports customers to the film. There will be actors interacting with them and keeping the animation going,’ reports La Voz de Almeria.
The cafe features a diverse menu catering to all ages, including 32 unique cocktails—eight per house menu—with options for non-alcoholic drinks.
Children can enjoy the famed butter beer and an assortment of ‘magical’ smoothies made from natural fruits. The menu also boasts hot chocolates, pastries, burgers, and other snacks, ensuring a varied selection for family dinners or late-night treats.
‘No Place for Non-Magicians’ promises an affordable, enchanting experience, serving customers until midnight during weekdays and up to four in the morning on weekends.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.