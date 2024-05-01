Almeria’s new Hogwarts bar

By John Ensor • Published: 01 May 2024 • 18:46

Image of Harry potter books. Credit: Wachiwit/Shutterstock.com

A new Hogwarts-inspired bar has opened in Almeria, much to the delight of Harry Potter fans.

Tucked away on Padre Santaella Street, a new cafe bar, called ‘No es lugay para no magos’ (Literally: No Place for Non-Magicians), is about to cast its spell in Almeria.

The new bar opened its doors on Thursday, May 2, which is now transformed into a haven for Harry Potter enthusiasts.

This magical eatery is the brainchild of Jose Miguel Galindo Capel, an Almeria native who has previously introduced eleven escape rooms to the city.

The bar aims to immerse visitors in the world of Hogwarts, complete with its themed interior representing the four magical houses of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw, alongside some iconic items such as the Nimbus broom, the sorting hat and each character’s distinctive wands.

‘We want to create from the first moment an atmosphere that transports customers to the film. There will be actors interacting with them and keeping the animation going,’ reports La Voz de Almeria.

The cafe features a diverse menu catering to all ages, including 32 unique cocktails—eight per house menu—with options for non-alcoholic drinks.

Children can enjoy the famed butter beer and an assortment of ‘magical’ smoothies made from natural fruits. The menu also boasts hot chocolates, pastries, burgers, and other snacks, ensuring a varied selection for family dinners or late-night treats.

‘No Place for Non-Magicians’ promises an affordable, enchanting experience, serving customers until midnight during weekdays and up to four in the morning on weekends.