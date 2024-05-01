Axarquia: Possible non-potable pool solution

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 01 May 2024 • 17:17
Making a Splash in Axarquía
Image: Shutterstock/ Alexander Steamaze
As summer approaches, the Axarquía region, located in a drought-prone region, is proposing a novel solution to alleviate water scarcity: filling private and community pools with non-potable water from wells.
President of the region Jorge Martín highlights that pools undergo chlorination and purification treatments, ensuring safety despite getting the water from a non-potable source. The proposal aims to ease the burden on water resources while allowing residents to fill their pools.
Martín emphasises the importance of consensus among the towns, urging collaborative decision-making. Recent rains have increased the water supply, enabling the possibility of pool refills. However, he stresses the need for careful management to ensure sustainability.
Moreover, Martín advocates for long-term solutions, such as expediting the construction of a local desalination plant. He urges swift action from the central government, highlighting the urgency of the situation.
Despite challenges, Martín remains optimistic, believing that heightened awareness and concerted efforts will lead the community through the drought with lessons learned for the future. As discussions continue, residents hope for pragmatic solutions to sustainably manage water resources.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.