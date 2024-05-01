Axarquia: Possible non-potable pool solution

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 May 2024 • 17:17

As summer approaches, the Axarquía region, located in a drought-prone region, is proposing a novel solution to alleviate water scarcity: filling private and community pools with non-potable water from wells.

Chlorination and Purification: Ensuring Safety Amid Water Scarcity

President of the region Jorge Martín highlights that pools undergo chlorination and purification treatments, ensuring safety despite getting the water from a non-potable source. The proposal aims to ease the burden on water resources while allowing residents to fill their pools.

Community Collaboration: A Key Element in Water Management

Martín emphasises the importance of consensus among the towns, urging collaborative decision-making. Recent rains have increased the water supply, enabling the possibility of pool refills. However, he stresses the need for careful management to ensure sustainability.

Advocating for Long-Term Solutions

Moreover, Martín advocates for long-term solutions, such as expediting the construction of a local desalination plant. He urges swift action from the central government, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Urgency Amid Optimism: Addressing Water Scarcity in Axarquía

Despite challenges, Martín remains optimistic, believing that heightened awareness and concerted efforts will lead the community through the drought with lessons learned for the future. As discussions continue, residents hope for pragmatic solutions to sustainably manage water resources.

