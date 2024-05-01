Back-to-back earthquakes in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 01 May 2024 • 14:14
Murcia Rumbles
Image: IGN
IN a seismic double whammy, Molina de Segura and Aledo, both in the Region of Murcia, were rattled by earthquakes within just one hour.
The first tremor, measuring three degrees on the Richter scale, struck Molina de Segura at 3:58 pm on April 25, seven kilometres beneath the surface.
Residents in neighbouring towns like Archena, Lorquí, and Murcia felt the quake’s tremors to varying degrees. Barely sixty-four minutes later, Aledo experienced its own earthquake, registering 2.4 on the Richter scale, originating just 2 kilometres below ground.
While no significant damage has been reported, the quakes serve as a stark reminder of the region’s seismic activity with around 10 reported this year alone ranging from 1.5 to 3.8 on the Richter Scale.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
