Back-to-back earthquakes in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 May 2024 • 14:14

Murcia Rumbles Image: IGN

IN a seismic double whammy, Molina de Segura and Aledo, both in the Region of Murcia, were rattled by earthquakes within just one hour.

Magnitude and Impact

The first tremor, measuring three degrees on the Richter scale, struck Molina de Segura at 3:58 pm on April 25, seven kilometres beneath the surface.

Residents in neighbouring towns like Archena, Lorquí, and Murcia felt the quake’s tremors to varying degrees. Barely sixty-four minutes later, Aledo experienced its own earthquake, registering 2.4 on the Richter scale, originating just 2 kilometres below ground.

Monitoring Seismic Activity in the Region

While no significant damage has been reported, the quakes serve as a stark reminder of the region’s seismic activity with around 10 reported this year alone ranging from 1.5 to 3.8 on the Richter Scale.

