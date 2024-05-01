Feeling bored? Come to the board game event in Alfas del Pi

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 01 May 2024 • 16:56

L´Alfas Ludic Fest presentation Credit: Alfas del Pi Council

The first L´Alfas Ludic Fest invites visitors to spend a day in a dreamland of board games, tournaments and workshops on May 18.

The local Youth Department and Altea´s Dragon Association have been developing L´Alfas Ludic Fest for years and are finally presenting it on May 18, inviting families and friends to spend a day in entertainment.

The festival is aimed at children aged five and older, including adults and seniors. The City Council shared that the day “aims to promote healthy leisure, promote youth participation and encourage the creation of new friendship groups through board games.”

Board games, tournaments, workshops, demonstrations and prize draws: Alfas expects to host a vastly diverse programme with one-of-a-kind games for all ages.

“It is predicted that the principal board game publishers across the country will travel to Alfas with their latest releases and most important creations,” revealed the Dragon Association president, Jose Maria Selles.

The workshops will include laser swords and soft combat, Hama Beads, Poke Balls, Harry Potter-themed activities and more. For ambitious players, a regional Carcassonne contest will take place, with the winner going to the national final competition in Madrid.

At Plaza de Cultura from 10am-8pm.

Free admission or €2 with a raffle ticket. Registration essential here.