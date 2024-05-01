Folk Festival in Javea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 01 May 2024 • 15:56

Alicornio duo live Credit: Alicornio, Facebook

Javea´s annual Folk Festival returns, this year from April 26 until May 12, organised by the City Council with free admission to all performances.

May 10

12pm Pep Lopez i Sopart de Duro will perform an engaging children´s concert at Port de Xabia school, entertaining families with kids in musical storytelling.

10.30pm Sons d´Embat will perform in the marquee in the Plaza de la Constitucion

May 11

7.30pm Performance by the Valladolid Province guitar and violin duo, Alicornio, at the Culture Centre

10.30pm Acetre performance of traditional folk music at the Culture Centre.

May 12

12pm Closing concert by Bruel at the Santa Llucia hermitage.

The performances will once again highlight the authentic talents and storytelling traditions of the Valencian region, inviting listeners of all ages to take a journey to the past.