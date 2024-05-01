By Eva Alvarez • Published: 01 May 2024 • 12:45

Habaneras & Polyphony Competition in Torrevieja

Torrevieja presented its 70th International Habaneras and Polyphony Contest at the ‘International Tourism Fair in Madrid’ (FITUR).

Musical diversity

Since 1989, the Municipal Board of Habaneras de Torrevieja has made the Contest a global event, attracting choirs from five continents each July. Countries like Indonesia, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico, Belarus, Venezuela, Colombia, China, and Spain take part. Ruth Lorenzo, host of the Benidorm Fest, will debut her habanera composition there.

Boosting tourism

Nuria Montes, the Tourism Councillor, emphasised the event’s importance for the entire Valencian Community. The presentation, held at the Central Plaza of the Valencia Community Tourism stand, was attended by regional dignitaries, including Nuria Montes and Antonio Perez, the President of the Provincial Council of Alicante.

International impact

Torrevieja’s Mayor, Eduardo Dolon, highlighted the Contest’s global significance in promoting tourism. The event, deeply rooted in the city’s cultural heritage, has become an essential part of Torrevieja’s tourism offerings.

Generalitat Valenciana support

For the first time, the Generalitat Valenciana’s Tourism Department has signed a specific agreement with the ‘Municipal Habaneras Board’ to provide greater support to the Contest. This partnership underscores the event’s importance in the region’s cultural and tourism landscape.

Celebrating excellence

The presentation featured a video summary accompanied by a habanera performance by Pasion Vega and the ‘Sinfonia Choir of the Municipal Coral School’. The Choir, under the direction of Selena Cancino, enchanted attendees with renditions of popular habaneras and international works.

With choirs from three continents, the 70th Habaneras and Polyphony Contest promises to be a testament to Torrevieja’s musical prowess and its enduring tradition of habaneras.

For more information, visit www.orihuelaturistica.es or contact them via WhatsApp at 673 836 385.