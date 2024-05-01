Lions roaring success

By John Ensor • Published: 01 May 2024 • 23:37

Vera Lions charity event. Credit: veralions/Facbook.com

The Vera Lions Party in the Park, held on Sunday, April 28 was a fantastic success, with the organisers giving a big thanks to all who helped make it possible.

Despite the adverse weather conditions, the party was well supported by the local Vera community who along with musical guests all helped to create a party atmosphere and raise vital funds for charity.

It was announced on Facebook that the event had successfully raised €5200, with all profits from the day to be used in the local community.

The Vera Lions organisation expressed their gratitude to all involved who helped make the day run smoothly.

These included volunteers, old and new, who did everything from ‘running the bars, cooking the food, videoing the event, serving the sandwiches and cakes and generally being on hand to help out where needed.’

As with any event it takes teamwork, the Lions also went on to praise ‘Jack Law and his stagehands, who were up at the crack of dawn sorting the main stage.

‘Richard Purvis and Delice who arranged all the acts for the Chill Out Bar and managed those acts all day and to those who helped us set up on Saturday, moving fridges, stacks of chairs, gazebos and more!’

Special thanks were also given to ‘Ramon Rafael Rivas Requena for his liaison with the Ayuntamiento de Vera and the Ayuntamiento itself for allowing. . . the use of the park,’ and the sponsors who included, Almeria Radio, Indalo Transport and Next Stop Almeria.