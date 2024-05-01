Trending:

Nerja celebrates international residents

01 May 2024

Where Cultures Unite Image stage: Nerja Town Hall

LA Plaza de España in Nerja was the stage for the Resident’s Day event on April 28, honouring foreign nationals who have chosen to live in the town. With nearly 8,000 registered foreigners from 84 different nationalities across five continents, representing 33.48 per cent of the population, Nerja and Maro feature a diverse cultural mix as highlighted by Ana María Muñoz, the councillor responsible for Residents.

Honoring Nerja’s Diverse Cultural Mix

Muñoz stated, ‘This cultural diversity is undoubtedly one of our greatest treasures, making Nerja a truly special place.’

Angela Díaz, the deputy mayor, echoed these sentiments, saying that Resident’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate diversity, enjoy the different cultures coexisting within the community, and strengthen the bonds that unite everyone.

APAA-Nerja: Recognizing Animal Protection Efforts

This year, the event honoured APAA-Nerja, an animal protection association dedicated to finding homes for abandoned dogs. APAA-Nerja manages to rehome around 300 dogs annually in countries like the Netherlands, Sweden, Germany, and Spain. Javier Rodríguez, the councillor for the Environment, presented the award to APAA Nerja’s president, Michael Kelly, acknowledging the organisation’s vital role in the town.

Image stand: APAA Nerja

Music and Dance Galore: Highlights of the Event

The day began with a concert by the Nerja Music Band, followed by performances by various music and dance groups, creating an atmosphere of celebration and appreciation for the vibrant multicultural community of Nerja.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

