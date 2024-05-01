Nerja celebrates international residents

By Catherine McGeer •
LA Plaza de España in Nerja was the stage for the Resident’s Day event on April 28, honouring foreign nationals who have chosen to live in the town. With nearly 8,000 registered foreigners from 84 different nationalities across five continents, representing 33.48 per cent of the population, Nerja and Maro feature a diverse cultural mix as highlighted by Ana María Muñoz, the councillor responsible for Residents.
Muñoz stated, ‘This cultural diversity is undoubtedly one of our greatest treasures, making Nerja a truly special place.’
Angela Díaz, the deputy mayor, echoed these sentiments, saying that Resident’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate diversity, enjoy the different cultures coexisting within the community, and strengthen the bonds that unite everyone.
This year, the event honoured APAA-Nerja, an animal protection association dedicated to finding homes for abandoned dogs. APAA-Nerja manages to rehome around 300 dogs annually in countries like the Netherlands, Sweden, Germany, and Spain. Javier Rodríguez, the councillor for the Environment, presented the award to APAA Nerja’s president, Michael Kelly, acknowledging the organisation’s vital role in the town.
The day began with a concert by the Nerja Music Band, followed by performances by various music and dance groups, creating an atmosphere of celebration and appreciation for the vibrant multicultural community of Nerja.
