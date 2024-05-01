Rare sighting off the coast of Mazarron

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 01 May 2024 • 18:18
Tourists Stunned off the Mazarrón Coast
Image: N332
TOURISTS on a marine wildlife sighting tour off the coast of Mazarrón were treated to a rare sight—a pod of four adult sperm whales and a calf, including the rare and impressive albino sperm whale.
The group, led by Captain Gabriel Giménez and sailor Yaiza Guilo of Cetaceans and Navigation of Mazarrón, began their routine expedition around the Bay of Mazarrón, unaware of the extraordinary encounter awaiting them.
As the vessel navigated the waters, the group of whales approached, engaging in deep-sea feeding before surfacing for a rest. Among them was a strikingly large albino sperm whale, adding an extra thrill to the excursion for the participants. The sighting of this unique marine mammal has sparked excitement among both tourists and researchers, highlighting the rich biodiversity of the area’s waters and the importance of conservation efforts.
