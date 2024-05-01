Raunchy saints may curb suicide

By John Smith • Published: 01 May 2024 • 13:40

Saints Aloysius and Rita on the novena candle Credit: Hemelse Bijstand

Exams can be particularly difficult for some students who can wind themselves up into a frenzy of nerves which in the worst case can lead to suicide.

It’s exactly that time in Flanders, Belgium but a Christian Organisation which runs the Hemelse Bijstand (Heavenly Assistance) website came up with a bright idea to try to help Catholic students.

Raunchy novena candle

They have created a two sided slightly raunchy novena candle which on one side portrays Saint Aloysius of Gonzaga, patron of the studying youth (who is bearing his torso) and on the other side Saint Rita in a bra who is said to be the patron of hopeless cases.

They have an interesting, if tongue in cheek appeal to students saying on their website “Do you break out in a sweat when you think about the exams? Does your study plan seem a bit too optimistic? Do you need a bright spot in this period of darkness?

“Chillax! We have the ideal solution for you: a direct helpline to a specialised saint.

“Good luck with your exams, we believe in you and do reserve this wonder of plastic and paraffin.”

A novena is a nine day period of prayer and the candle is said to help reinforce whatever is being prayed for.

Unfortunately as the candles were free and only 500 were offered, they disappeared in a very short period of time.

Light hearted promotion with a serious intent

Although something of a joke, the serious intent behind the promotion was to alert students and parents to the danger of suicide which increases during this period.