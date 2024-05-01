Solazo Fest 2024

By John Ensor •
Almeria’s Solazo Fest is gearing up for its exciting fourth instalment.
The Solazo Fest music event is set to take place at the Almeria Fair Concert Venue, Arbol del Paraiso Street from Friday, May 10, running through until Sunday, May 12.
Organised by Kuver Producciones in collaboration with Almeria City Council, the festival returns after three successful years, promising over 50 hours of electrifying live music.
This year’s lineup boasts a vibrant mix of performers including Abraham Mateo, Camela, Soge Culebra, Camin, Vicco, David Civera, Chanel, La Zowi, King Africa, Las Ketchup, Dani Moreno, DEE DEE, La Luna, K-Narias, Clublanders, and Estela Trujillo. With such a diverse array of talent, festival-goers are sure to find something to their liking.
Visitors can also look forward to a day dedicated to urban beats and a nostalgic ‘remember’ day, offering a blast from the past.
Additional attractions at the venue include a giant paella, barbecue, and various amusements to enhance the festive atmosphere.
Don’t miss out on this grand celebration of music and culture in the heart of Almeria this spring.
