Sweet smell of success for Puig

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 01 May 2024 • 13:20
TONI PUIG: Puig family will still control newly-floated company
Cosmetics and perfume group Puig announced a €24.50 share price for its initial public offering (IPO).
This was at the top end of Puig’s €22 to €24.5 share price range and was “multiple times oversubscribed amid strong demand”, the company revealed in a document released by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Spain’s stock market regulator.
This gives Puig, which owns the Charlotte Tilbury, Carolina Herrera and Paco Rabanne brands amongst others, a €13.9 billion market capitalisation.
Investors include Criteria, CaixaBank’s investment portfolio, with a 3.05 per cent stake worth €425 million.
The Puig family expects to raise around €3 billion through the sale of Class B shares, which grant the same economic rights as Class A shares but confer fewer voting rights. This means that the family can still control company founded in Barcelona by Antonio Puig in 1914 and now headed by chairman and chief executive Marc Puig.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.