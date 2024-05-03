A summer of Candlelight magic in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 May 2024 • 11:29

Candlelight concert at Villa Padierna Photo: FeverUp

Candlelight returns to Marbella with a programme full of incredible concerts starting on Friday June 7.

Marbella welcomes another summer of Candlelight magic that will illuminate the city with its tributes to the landmarks of musical history. The good weather is coming and Candlelight Marbella is back. The summer is just around the corner and so are the Candlelight concerts – outdoors and by candlelight – bringing, from June onwards, the best live music in tribute to artists including Queen and ABBA among others.

The setting for Candlelight in Marbella will be the Anantara Villa Padierna Palace, the five-star hotel located in a picturesque setting between Marbella, Benahavís and Estepona. This elegant, classically styled resort is surrounded by three golf courses, a beautiful lake, a Roman amphitheatre and over 1200 original works of art.

These concerts are an unparalleled experience that will bathe the beautiful Anantara Villa Padierna Palace in candlelight. Just imagine the strains of the piano and violins mingling with the splendour of thousands upon thousands of candles placed throughout the venue. Take a look at the programme and create an indelible memory with your loved ones: feverup.com/es/marbella

Candlelight is a unique musical experience that has already amazed tens of thousands of spectators in cities such as London, Paris and New York. Now it returns to Marbella for another year with its impressive concerts. Are you ready to rediscover your favourite music?