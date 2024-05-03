All day Norwegian party

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 May 2024 • 11:14

Norwegian Constitution Day party Photo: The Beach House

Celebrate Norwegian Constitution Day at The Beach House in Marbella on Friday May 17. Stunning live music and a party you haven’t seen before in any restaurant from 12.30pm until late.

This annual Norwegian Constitution Day Lunch Party is going to be a fabulous all-day event featuring the best entertainers of the Costa del Sol with the Masquerade Duo, Quike Navarro, The Hula Hulas, DJ Barrios, Leo Sax and Sergio Trumpet, 8 hours of non-stop entertainment all starting at 12.30pm.

For the dining experience, you can choose between two or three courses from the A La Carté Menu with the option to preorder a luxury seafood platter, which has proved hugely popular in previous years. Prices are: two courses for €85 or three courses for €95.

May 17 is Norwegian Constitution Day, an official holiday in Norway that is celebrated with parades and parties both small and large to comemorate the day when the country declared independence as a kingdom and the constitution was signed on May 17, 1814. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration, so bring a Norwegian flag and join the fun!

See you Friday May 17 on the Beach in Elviria – Norway’s home from home in Marbella. For reservations you can call via +34 952 83 94 58, WhatsApp at +34 617 94 62 39 or use the online reservation form: https://www.beachhousemarbella.com/reservations