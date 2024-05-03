An Inspector Calls in Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 May 2024 • 13:18

An Inspector Calls Photo: Flickr CC / The Lowry

Teatro Salón Varietés in Fuengirola presents the grippingly intense and Intriguing thriller ‘ An Inspector Calls’ from Wednesday May 15 to Sunday May 19. Performances are nightly at 7.30pm and on Sunday at 7pm.

Directed by Ruth Norris and starring: Sarah Coombes, Daniel Coughlan and Owain Griffiths, the play is set in 1912, at the home of the prosperous Birling family. Arthur Birling, his wife Sybil, their daughter Sheila and son Eric are in the drawing room just after dinner celebrating Sheila’s engagement to Gerald Croft, son of Sir George Croft, and heir to the most successful family business in the North of England.

Their cosy celebration is suddenly interrupted when Edna, the parlour maid, announces the unexpected arrival of Police Inspector Goole. The Inspector has come to the Birling home as part of an inquiry into the death of a young woman. As the Inspector’s investigation unfolds, it is revealed that they each have secrets linking them to the tragedy.

More relevant now than ever, this is an unconventional approach to the traditional whodunit of detective fiction, the play is a scathing critique of the class system, moral complacency, and the consequences of individual actions. Set against the backdrop of pre-World War One England, Priestley uses the Birling family as a microcosm to highlight the social issues of the time.

For bookings call +34 952 47 45 42 tickets can also be bought at the box office on Mondays to Fridays, 11am to 2.30pm or one hour before each performance.