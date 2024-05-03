Anticipated works begin to battle drought in Benitachell 

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 03 May 2024 • 17:22

Benitachell building developments Credit: Benitachell Council

Benitachell accelerates its efforts to battle drought by beginning the two highly anticipated works in the municipality.

The City Council announced the building of the Cannor Besso well, alongside its conduction to the new Castellons desalination plant as previously planned with the Agua Teulada.

The company Aquambiente Servicios was granted €1,975,926 for the water sector and Contratas Vilor SL was awarded €1,655,669 euros for the construction of the Castellons desalination plant.

Alongside this development, to improve the local water resources, a budget of €186,872 was allocated to remodel the Senija II well, which has been awaiting improvement since 2017.

This year, Benitachell is contributing €140,592 to improving the drinking water distribution system. With Teulada-Moraira investing €202,200 for this and an additional €36,000 being allocated for the remodelling of the Cumbre del Sol and Moraira pumping stations, the Valencian municipalities are building the roadmap to sustainability and effective water management in times of drought and high temperatures.