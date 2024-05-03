Artistic display in Garrucha

By John Ensor • Published: 03 May 2024 • 19:57

The inaugural evening of the Adolfo Prado exhibition. Credit: AytoGarrucha/Facebook.com

A new art exhibition has opened its doors in Garrucha on May 1, providing a feast for art lovers with the expressive oil paintings of Adolfo Prado.

Prado’s artwork is renowned for its expressive use of vibrant colours and a masterful blend of figurative and abstract elements. Held at the Cultural Centre’s Exhibit Hall in Garrucha, the display will be available to the public until May 20.

The opening event was a blend of fine art and hospitality and was marked by exceptional offerings including drinks and expertly sliced ham by Carlos Marquez, accompanied by an acoustic musical set. Together these elements combined to create a memorable ambience for the evening.

Visitors shared their varied interpretations of Prado’s works, reflecting the personal impact and thought-provoking nature of his art.

The exhibition not only showcases Prado’s skill in capturing complex emotions on canvas but also serves as a testament to his commitment to enhancing cultural life in Garrucha.

For those devoted to high-level art, this exhibition promises a must-see exploration of artistic excellence. Luis Jose Fernandez Cortes, Garrucha’s Councillor of Culture added his thanks and encouraged people to attend: ‘This exhibition is highly recommended for high-level art lovers, don’t miss it!’

The exhibition is open from Monday to Friday 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, including Thursday and Friday afternoons 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm.