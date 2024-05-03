Axarquía embraces global phenomenon of Geocaching

By Catherine McGeer •
Unlocking Adventure
Image: Shutterstock/ philip1234
In a bid to enhance outdoor recreational activities and attract tourism, the Diputación de Málaga has seamlessly integrated the four stages of the Gran Senda de la Axarquía (GR-242) into the world of geocaching, an outdoor treasure-hunting game.
With approximately 200 hidden treasures, or ‘caches’, strategically placed along the three hiking routes, participants are invited to take part in a playful journey through natural landscapes, building connections with like-minded people along the way.
A cache is usually a small waterproof container that contains a logbook and sometimes a pen, pencil, or trinket. Geocachers sign the logbook with their code name and date to prove that they found the cache, and then put the cache back where they found it.
Originally conceived by GPS technology enthusiasts, geocaching has evolved into a worldwide phenomenon boasting around three million followers. To join in the adventure, individuals can register at www.geocaching.com.
Additionally, it will attract fans of this new phenomenon to the more inland rural towns of Axarquia.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
