Axarquía embraces global phenomenon of Geocaching

In a bid to enhance outdoor recreational activities and attract tourism, the Diputación de Málaga has seamlessly integrated the four stages of the Gran Senda de la Axarquía (GR-242) into the world of geocaching, an outdoor treasure-hunting game.

Outdoor Recreation and Technology

With approximately 200 hidden treasures, or ‘caches’, strategically placed along the three hiking routes, participants are invited to take part in a playful journey through natural landscapes, building connections with like-minded people along the way.

What is a Cache?

A cache is usually a small waterproof container that contains a logbook and sometimes a pen, pencil, or trinket. Geocachers sign the logbook with their code name and date to prove that they found the cache, and then put the cache back where they found it.

Find Out More About Geocaching

Originally conceived by GPS technology enthusiasts, geocaching has evolved into a worldwide phenomenon boasting around three million followers. To join in the adventure, individuals can register at www.geocaching.com.

Additionally, it will attract fans of this new phenomenon to the more inland rural towns of Axarquia.

