Benidorm increased subsidies for animal protection 

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 03 May 2024 • 13:58
Rescued puppy
Credit: Protectora de animales de Benidorm, Facebook
Benidorm City Council increased their subsidies to the Marina Baixa Animal and Plant Protection Society by €10,000, reaching a total aid of €50,000.
The Marina Baixa Animal and Plant Protection Society provides veterinary care and protection to animals, rehabilitating and re-homing the ones in need.
The City Council has been collaborating with the Society for numerous years and now reinforced their support of the organisation, as the Councilor for Health, Ana Pellicer, emphasised: “With this increase in the subsidy, we ensure that the entity can continue providing this important service with all the guarantees.”
She noted that the subsidy effectively improves animal sheltering, covering “the costs of caring for abandoned animals that are collected on public roads, both in terms of their maintenance and the veterinary care that they require.”
Moreover, Pellicer emphasised that “the Protector carries out important informative work and campaigns to promote the responsible adoption of these animals,” showing the City Council´s determination to continue to share their efforts for the lives of animals.
