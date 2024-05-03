Biddy Mulligans – Walking from Darkness into Light

By EWN • Published: 03 May 2024 • 18:03

Walking from Darkness Into Light: Supporting Pieta House & Afesol

For years, Biddy Mulligans has been more than just a local haunt; it’s been a landmark, a starting point for directions, and a gathering place for many. This year, it takes on a new role as one of the venues supporting the event.

◦ There are 3 official walks along the Coast… ◦ Biddy Mulligans, La Cala de Mijas, ◦ The Blue Dolphin Chiringuito, Estepona ◦ Plaza El Reno, Benalmadena ✓ For the Mijas walk we are Meeting at Biddys from 6am – we will walk from there to just a little past El Oceano on the boardwalk and then back towards la Cala where we see the sunrise. ✓ Michael O’ Halloran started the first Darkness Into Light walk in Estepona in 2016 .

Dave & Dee, the faces behind Biddy Mulligans, are urging everyone to rise early on the 11th of May and join in the walk from darkness into light. This year marks the 4th annual walk in La Cala de Mijas, a testament to the community’s dedication to supporting two important charities, Pieta House and Afesol Salud Mental.

The symbolism of starting in darkness and walking into the light resonates deeply, reflecting the journey of those who have been touched by suicide or mental health struggles. It’s a message of hope, unity, and support, bringing together a community to offer solace and understanding.

Participants are encouraged to wear their previous years’ t-shirts, maximizing the funds directed towards the charities. However, newcomers are warmly welcomed, with t-shirts available at Biddy Mulligans in the week leading up to the event.

Registration is open online, allowing individuals to choose their preferred location along the coast. The organisers eagerly anticipate welcoming both familiar faces and newcomers alike.

You can Register at www.darknessintolight.ie and choose the location of your walk here on the coast.

On Friday 3rd of May at 11am, at Play Restaurant&Events close to Faro de Mijas, Ana-Maria Ignat-Berget and friends hosted a beneficial brunch called: “From Darkness into Light with Art, Poetry and Music”. The tickets were 30 Euro/person, include food, drinks, entertainment and 10 Euro donation for Pieta and Afesol. Creative expression can be such a healing experience.

Join us as we walk together, from darkness into light, supporting those in need and spreading a message of hope and solidarity. Together, we can make a difference.

