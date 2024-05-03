By Anna Ellis •
This summer, Paris is gearing up to host the highly anticipated 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, welcoming 15,000 athletes from 200 countries.
Alongside crucial factors like training and mental well-being, good nutrition plays a vital role in their success, especially in a country celebrated for its food like France.
Sodexo Live! has been chosen to handle catering services not only at the athletes’ village but also at 14 other sports venues.
With around 40,000 meals to be served daily, this is a massive undertaking.
The Olympic Athletes’ Village will house the world’s largest restaurant, accommodating 3,500 athletes at once.
The catering company has crafted a menu featuring 500 recipes for this massive dining facility.
Additionally, there will be “grab and go” stands across other venues, offering food prepared by French chefs to highlight local gastronomy.
Throughout the Games, renowned chefs, some with Michelin stars, will be featured at the Olympic Village, providing athletes with insights into French cuisine and culture.
The athletes’ village will also have its own bakeries producing fresh baguettes daily and a variety of high-quality cheeses.
In line with Paris 2024’s commitment to sustainability, efforts to reduce plastic usage are in place.
The main restaurant at the Village will use reusable dishes, and 80 per cent of cooking ingredients will be locally sourced from France.
