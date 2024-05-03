Costa Blanca South: News in Brief

By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 May 2024 • 17:21

Nordic Champ. José Miguel López Díez from Aspe. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe.

Nordic Champ

José Miguel López Díez from Aspe met with Mayor Antonio Puerto in recognition of his victory in the Spanish Nordic Walking Championship held in Cabo de Gata. José completed the 12km race in 1h 20′ 22″, with a time of 6 minutes and 43 seconds per kilometre.

Earth Moving

An earthquake on April 26 shocked the Vega Baja. The National Institute of Geography recorded an earthquake magnitude of 3 at a depth of 7 kilometres and intensity IV, whose wave path and amplitude propagated to towns in the region.

Europe Day

In honour of Europe Day on May 9, Elche is gearing up for a celebration! On May 4, the Plaza de Baix is holding a special concert featuring 80 singers and 40 musicians. On the day, keep an eye out for the European Union flag flying proudly.

Shopping for Mum

Guardamar del Segura is once again celebrating Mother’s Day with a special shopping campaign.

From now until May 5, whenever you spend €10 or more at any participating store, you’ll have the chance to win a lovely basket of goodies.

For more details, including rules, registration, and a list of participating stores, visit the website: guardamardelsegura.es

Debt-free

Almoradi Town Hall has just announced with pride that it is on the verge of achieving a remarkable feat: becoming debt-free.

This achievement is a significant contrast to the situation of many other local authorities in Alicante province and across the country.

Despite the challenging financial landscape, the council has diligently managed to pay off all loans taken out with financial institutions.

Remarkably, even after clearing its debts, the Town Hall will still have funds available for substantial projects benefiting the town.

Psychic supper

Enjoy a magical evening with psychic medium Jeni Marie from the UK!

Experience a psychic supper event filled with rainbow healing on Saturday, May 4.

Pre-booking is essential.

Arrive at 6:00 PM at the Hillside Snooker Bar for a prompt 6:30 PM start.

Tickets are priced at €18.50 and include a main meal featuring various homemade pie fillings, served with chips, peas, and gravy.

To reserve your spot or for more information, visit the Hillside Snooker & Bar at Calle Bilbao in La Marina.

You can also reach out via email at clairehillsidesnookerbar@outlook.com or call (+34) 865481187.

Fiesta Fun

Get ready for some Fiesta Fun at Cafebar Zaksia, as they proudly present their first K9 Animal Rescue Charity Fiesta!

For just €5 per ticket, you can enjoy the fantastic BOSS singing songs from the 60s and 70s.

Dance the afternoon away to the timeless tunes of legendary bands like the Beatles, Rolling Stones, and The Who, among others.

Join the fun on May 16 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM for an unforgettable event.

Meals will be available.

For more information or to secure your ticket, head over to Cafe Bar Zaksia at Calle Madrid in the La Marina Urbanisation (next to the private doctors).

Gastronomic Days

In the week leading up to May 3, the IES Cap de l’Aljub in Santa Pola will host its twenty-fifth Gastronomic Days.

This event is a must-attend not only for culinary students, and people who enjoy cooking but also for top professionals from across the Valencian Community.

Ángel Lillo, the school’s director, described these days as “highly anticipated events within the hospitality community.”

The director confirmed: “This year, our focus is on artificial intelligence, which is rapidly revolutionising the restaurant industry and promising significant improvements.”

All the sessions are open to the public until capacity is reached, and interested individuals can reserve spots via a form on the website: iescapdelaljub.com

The sessions will also be streamed live for those unable to attend in person.

Charity Quiz

Get ready for a night of entertainment for a good cause at The Palm Tree Bar in Consum Square, Urb La Marina!

Join the fun on May 14 for an evening in support of K9 Animal Rescue Charity.

Arrive at the bar at 6:30 PM for food, with the quiz starting at 7:30 PM.

It’s €5 to enter the quiz, which includes four exciting rounds of fun.

Test your knowledge with Family Fortunes, try your luck with Play Your Cards Right, and don’t miss out on the raffle.

To learn more about the event or to reserve a spot for your quiz team, visit The Palm Tree Bar at Calle Francisco Quevedo, Local 20, 03177.

Enjoy a night of trivia and fundraising for our furry friends!

