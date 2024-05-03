Free beach yoga in Mojacar

By John Ensor • Updated: 03 May 2024 • 21:05

Beach yoga. Credit: MMD Creative/Shutterstock.com

During the month of May there are free yoga classes by the sea in Mojacar.

The classes are an initiative from the local town hall and are run by experienced teacher, Simona Quatela, who herself has been practising yoga for over 10 years.

Everyone is welcome to come along and join in, with no pre-booking necessary. The level is low to medium so it is ideal for beginners who want to give it a try.

Simona highlighted the very positive feedback: ‘We had a great response. It depends on the Sunday but we have had up to 30 people, usually around 15 to 20.’

She mentioned how the sessions are for everyone regardless of age. Generally, the people who attend are 25 and over but added: ‘I will say all ages, we sometimes have kids and teenagers with their mums too!’

‘Most of them are Spanish, the class is in Spanish. But there are some English ladies, Swedish and German. Mostly, people who live here and occasionally some tourists.’

The event takes place every Sunday throughout May at the Playa del Lance Nuevo, opposite the Hotel Pueblo Indalo which begins at 11:00 am and extends until 12:30 pm. For any interested in attending, the sessions are free, the only thing you’ll need to take is a mat.

There is also a special event on Saturday, May 25, entitled ‘108 saludos al sol’ (108 greetings to the sun) which has something for all the family.

Simona explains: ‘While the adults have their yoga class, the little ones will be entertained with free fun activities on the beach.’ Voluntary donations are welcome will all proceeds going to buy new books for the Mojacar school library.