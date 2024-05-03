German Marijuana Law Reform: Readers Views

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 03 May 2024 • 13:34

Relaxed rules in Germany Credit: Yash Lucid Pexels

The German government has relaxed rules regarding personal possession of marijuana, allowing individuals aged 18 and over not only to possess up to 25 grams for personal use but also to cultivate up to three plants. We asked readers whether this approach should be adopted in Spain:

Philip Rogan, who lives in Palma, believes that simplifying the rules would allow governments to focus on greater global issues – “Alcohol is a legal and extremely dangerous drug yet is put front and centre of our social lives. Marijuana has been demonised. Why? The government should make it legal, make it easy, collect taxes and focus on world problems that are of genuine concern.”

Christiane Sternberg, originally from Germany, observes – “The Spanish attitude towards marijuana is notably more relaxed than in Germany. Public perception is more favourable here. It would seem logical for Spain to take a cue from Germany and consider revising its legislation accordingly.”

Emma Boardman, a Mallorca resident, is in favour of Spain following Germany’s lead – “I’m a big fan of the recreational use of marijuana – some of the most brilliant people I know use it to take their creativity to the next level. So, yes, I am in favour of a new approach.”

Dean Page Dodswoth, from Calvia, believes the Spanish government should go further than ‘relaxing’ the rules – “I strongly advocate for the total legalisation of marijuana in Spain. Taxing the product would generate huge revenue for the government benefiting society. Legislation would ensure that users have access to a regulated, safe product. There is no compelling reason for Spain not to legalise marijuana.”