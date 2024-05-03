Grenade alert in Almeria

By John Ensor •
A little town in Almeria was the centre of attention when explosive experts were called out to deactivate a hand grenade.
The incident unfolded on Wednesday, May 1, in Chirivel, Almeria, a military grenade in full working order was detonated after being unearthed by a local woman tending to her garden.
She promptly reported her find to the Guardia Civil Guard which led to the swift arrival of officers at her property. They confirmed the object was a pineapple-type grenade before they established a secure perimeter to handle the situation safely.
The EDEX-NBRQ explosive deactivation unit of the Civil Guard in Almeria was alerted and later confirmed the grenade’s authenticity and operational state. The device was safely relocated for a controlled detonation.
Authorities from the Guardia Civil Command in Almeria have issued a reminder to the public, urging anyone who discovers any explosive materials to avoid handling them and to ‘delimit the area and notify the authorities with the utmost urgency.’
