Hakuna Matata: The Lion King in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 May 2024 • 14:38

The Lion King Photo: Facebook / La Barbarie Musical

The Lion King, a musical tribute returns to Estepona on Saturday June 29 at 6pm at the Teatro Auditorio Felipe VI in Estepona. Join Simba in this fun adventure in which he will discover the importance of taking his place in the cycle of life.

La Barbarie theatre group is performing its production ‘The Lion’s Legacy’, a tribute concert to The Lion King, an adaptation of one of the best known stories in the history of animation. The performance is aimed at all audiences, and lasts approximately 90 minutes.

The African savannah is the setting for the adventures of Simba, a little lion who is the heir to the throne. However, when he is unjustly accused by the evil Scar of his father’s death, he is forced to flee and leave his past behind. During his exile, he befriends Timon and Pumba, the narrators of this story. Simba, full of courage and accompanied by Nala, his childhood friend, will try to return to regain his throne and restore peace to the kingdom.

If you are a fan of the Lion King you can’t miss this show that comes to life thanks to the La Barbarie Musical who have been performing this show at major venues throughout Spain.

Bookings can be made now via the TAF Estepona website

Sing along with these great musical hits, all you need is to know how to say: Hakuna Matata!