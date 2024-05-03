Legends double bill

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 May 2024 • 15:20

Elosphera - ELO tribute Photo: Facebook / Elosphera

Two great shows in one night and on one stage arrive at the Benalmadena Auditorium on Saturday May 25.

Brought to you by the Festival of Legends, two great acts pay tribute to The Beatles and The Electric Light Orchestra. Famously talented groups that have left their mark on the history of music.

The Silver Beats and Elosphera, promise an unforgettable experience with meticulous stage production and exceptional musical quality, capturing the essence of these two timeless legends of music.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy classics from two of the most influential bands in music history, including hits like ‘Help’, ‘Yesterday’, ‘Mr Blue Sky’ and ‘Last Train To London‘ among many others.

Doors open at 8.30pm and the show starts at 9.30pm. The ticket price is €20 in advance or €25 at the door. Benalmadena residents and retirees pay just €15 (valid for online sales only through Eventbrite). Book through eventbrite.es

There will be drinks and food available at affordable prices, and easy parking is available nearby the auditorium. Tickets are also available from El Corte Inglés and Rubens Exchange. You can also reserve your ticket now and purchase it at the door on the day of the event by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to +34 633 647 260.

If you’re also a fan of Frank Sinatra, Elvis, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Pink Floyd, Kiss, Phil Collins, there will be tribute concerts to these bands during the months of May, September, and October in Benalmadena. EWN will post details.