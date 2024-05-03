Mar Menor: Coastal clean-up

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 May 2024 • 17:17

Image: Shutterstock/Soonios Pro

THE regional government has greenlit the Association Hippocampus to conduct several underwater cleaning activities near the San Javier air base, affecting the towns of San Javier and Los Alcázares until the end of June.

Underwater Cleanup Initiative

Authorized by the Department of Environment, Universities, Research, and the Mar Menor, these clean-ups are crucial for maintaining the marine ecosystem’s health, particularly in areas designated as Natura 2000 and included in the Comprehensive Management Plan for the Natural Spaces of the Mar Menor.

Marine Conservation Efforts

In the latest operation, around sixty divers, volunteers from Hippocampus, and personnel from Alcantarilla Air Base, the Parachute Military School, and the Paratrooper Sapper Squadron removed over 2.8 tons of waste. The cleanup operations prioritise manual methods to minimise disturbance to marine flora and fauna. Waste collected is carefully disposed of in designated containers.

Hippocampus Partnership

Additionally, the regional government has entered into a four-year collaboration agreement with Hippocampus for the study and conservation of seahorse populations in the Mar Menor. This initiative aims to raise awareness, conduct research, and implement measures to protect these species and their habitats.

Hoy celebramos un logro clave en nuestro proyecto ‘Mediterráneo Responsable’. En Los Alcázares, Murcia, retiramos 1962 piezas de basura con la ayuda de varios equipos. ¡Gracias a todos por su apoyo! #MediterráneoResponsable #LimpiezasFondosMarinos pic.twitter.com/AmzxlF1L5v — Asociación Hippocampus (@AsocHippocampus) April 26, 2024





