March for Women's Health.

The Roquetas de Mar City Council has announced the opening of registrations for an upcoming Women’s Health March to mark International Women’s Health Day.
Set to take place on Sunday, May 19, the event will kick off at the Roquetas de Mar Lighthouse.
Participants wishing to join the march can sign up online at www.todofondo.net, at the Municipal Women’s Information Centre, or in person on the day of the event, up to 30 minutes before the start time.
Registration and bib collection are from 08:30 am, with the march commencing at 09:30 am.
The march, covering a scenic route of 7 kilometres along the Paseo Maritimo, drew nearly 400 participants last year.
Through this event, the City Council seeks to champion women’s right to high-quality, accessible healthcare. It also aims to foster community spirit and provide a day of enjoyment for the residents of Roquetas de Mar.
