Nicole King – A bird’s eye view

By Nicole King •
Published: 03 May 2024 • 10:47
I have a pigeon problem, or not. The situation is that the pigeons have seemingly lost all fear of human beings and particularly love coming into my home.
Keeping the terrace door and windows closed could be an option, if I want to block out the sound of the ocean I so love and install air-conditioning, which I have so far been able to avoid.
I’ve thought of putting up a mosquito net to have the door open and still have a barrier, but that would detract from the view.
I need to do something. This past Sunday I awoke from a lovely nap to find a pigeon strolling through my lounge and Boy cowering under the coffee table. Who knows how long he’d been there and who had eaten the dog’s dinner.
A few days prior when I wasn’t even asleep but at the computer I heard a tapping noise in Boy’s bowl and realised we had guests. The pigeon had literally walked right past me to get to the kitchen. A few days before that I found a pigeon flying around my bedroom and pooping all over my shoes whilst I’d been in the shower and another pecking at the window to come in.
At least I don’t have to worry about the Pigeons flying off with Boy but the seagulls and cormorants that also hang out in my area surely could, so him hanging out on the terrace when I’m out is also no longer possible.
To try and keep a positive attitude I’m focusing on how cool it is to have such diverse wildlife in Marbella and have such a good view of the birds.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
One of Marbella's most glamorous residents, Nicole King offers a taste of the best of what's going on in the Costa del Sol.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.