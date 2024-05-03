Princess Amalia speaks out about her life in Madrid

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 03 May 2024 • 10:52

Princess Amalia Credit: Koninklijk Huis, X

The Dutch Princess Amalia was forced to leave her life in the Netherlands due to kidnapping threats from organised crime gangs.

She sought seclusion and solace in Madrid and now, back in her home country, spoke out for the first time about her life during the difficult times.

United with her family for the King´s Day, Princess Amalia talked to the Press about her life in Madrid: “I must honestly say that it was a wonderful time, which also made life here somewhat possible.”

The Princess revealed that living in Madrid gave her freedom which she felt she was losing in the Netherlands: “’I’m extremely grateful and I’m happy to be back. I was able to find my freedom a little more there than was possible here.”

Since February 2024, the Dutch Princess Amalia has returned to her country to continue her studies at Amsterdam University which were initially disturbed by the alarming threats. The Princess is said to speak fluent Spanish as does her mother, Queen Maxima, who is natively Argentine, and the choice of Spain appeared a clear choice.

The Dutch King Willem-Alexander had previously thanked the Spanish Royal Family for “a touching show of friendship at a difficult time,” as King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain “helped arrange” the Princess´ stay in Madrid.

The King has often spoken out about his deep feelings for Spain, as it is where he met his wife Maxima for the first time. He emphasised to the Press: ”A visit to Spain always feels like an embrace. Not only for us, but also for our eldest daughter. “