Protected at parties in La Nucia

Published: 03 May 2024 • 16:12
La Nucia departments for safety
Credit: La Nucia Council
This year, La Nucia´s annual Mig Any Fester party introduces a new safety measure; creating a space in which personal well-being is ensured for all the attendees.
On the weekend of May 3-4-5, La Nucia hosts a celebration of music and dancing, which is especially appealing to local teenagers and young people.
To ensure the safety of all visitors, the City Council is placing purple and orange service points at the event, as organised by the local departments of Equality and Inclusive Policies, Social Welfare and Festivals.
The purple point will be held from midnight until 3am on Friday and Saturday, providing a safe space in case of personal violations, including sexual harassment, sexist, racist or homophobic behaviour, ensuring that the party upholds the values of “respect and equality.”
The Orange Point will be held on May 4 from 7pm until 1am and will offer information on substance use and prevention of addiction through games and a workshop with a blurred vision circuit.
The party, beginning on Friday at 8pm will continue until Sunday with live DJ sets and music performances, free from charge and open to all visitors.
