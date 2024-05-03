Real Mallorca Eyes Financial Rewards

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 03 May 2024 • 18:02
Real Mallorca: uncertain financial gains
Credit: Miguelazo84
With few games left in the season, Real Mallorca is walking a tightrope, balancing survival in LaLiga with financial stability.
The club’s management are eagerly awaiting the final league standings to determine their share of revenue from LaLiga’s lucrative broadcasting deals. Last season, Mallorca’s impressive finish earned them millions.
LaLiga’s distribution model firstly splits its total income from broadcasting in half. This half is equally shared amoung all teams. The remaining revenue is distributed based on data that includes ticket sales and match attendance from the past five seasons. In addition, funds are allocated according to a team’s final league standing. Champions enjoy a generous bonus with subsequent teams receiving descending percentages.
Real Mallorca’s overall performance on the field not only determines their position in the league, but also carries significant financial weight.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.