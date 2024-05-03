Real Mallorca Eyes Financial Rewards

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 03 May 2024 • 18:02

Real Mallorca: uncertain financial gains Credit: Miguelazo84

With few games left in the season, Real Mallorca is walking a tightrope, balancing survival in LaLiga with financial stability.

LaLiga’s Broadcasting Deals

The club’s management are eagerly awaiting the final league standings to determine their share of revenue from LaLiga’s lucrative broadcasting deals. Last season, Mallorca’s impressive finish earned them millions.

LaLiga’s distribution model firstly splits its total income from broadcasting in half. This half is equally shared amoung all teams. The remaining revenue is distributed based on data that includes ticket sales and match attendance from the past five seasons. In addition, funds are allocated according to a team’s final league standing. Champions enjoy a generous bonus with subsequent teams receiving descending percentages.

Real Mallorca’s overall performance on the field not only determines their position in the league, but also carries significant financial weight.