Reservoir recovery: Water levels increase

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 May 2024 • 14:14

Malaga's reservoirs swell Image: Shutterstock/ Owain lacey

THE seven reservoirs in Malaga continue to witness a steady rise in their water levels. Following a weekend of fresh rain in the region, the provincial water count now stands at 170.51 cubic hectometres stored, marking a 0.7 increase over the past week. However, it still falls short of the 213 recorded just a year ago.

Regional Impact: Axarquía’s Increase

Encouragingly, the most needy area, the Axarquía region, has seen the second-largest increase over the past week, with a gain of 0.3 hectometres. The Concepción reservoir has also increased by 0.7 hectometres. Meanwhile, minimal increases have been observed in other dams across the province.

Overall Capacity: Malaga’s Reservoirs

As April draws to a close, Malaga’s reservoirs stand at 27.88 per cent capacity, with La Viñuela reservoir at 19 per cent, now ranking as the second-worst-performing reservoir. La Concepción, nearing 75 per cent capacity, boasts the highest water levels in the province, signalling a positive trend in the middle of ongoing weather fluctuations.

