03 May 2024

Image of a sitwake competitor. Credit: dipalme.org

This month, Cuevas del Almanzora will be the venue for Europe’s premier adapted wakeboarding competition, the Sitwake Spanish Open, returning for its third instalment.

The competition is scheduled for May 9 and 10 at the Canal Nautico, within the Lunar Cable Park, the event is poised to showcase the competitors’ exceptional talent and skill.

The tournament will feature 30 athletes from 12 different nations, each competing in Sitwake, a wakeboarding variant adapted for individuals with disabilities. This sport not only challenges the athletes but also highlights their remarkable capabilities and resilience.

Highlighting the roster of competitors are Meme Pagnini from Italy, a three-time world champion, alongside Henry Cheng from Israel and Inghe Niis from Belgium, both reigning European champions.

Additionally, Ben Leclair from Canada will represent the Red Bull’s Wings For Life Foundation at the event, underscoring his commitment to promoting inclusivity in extreme sports.

Organised by the B-Life Association and Lunar Cable Park, the Sitwake Spanish Open is celebrated as the largest event of its kind in Europe, drawing attention for its high-calibre participants and the inspiring level of competition.

The Cuevano City Council and event organisers extend an open invitation to the public and media to experience this thrilling event.