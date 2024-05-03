By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 May 2024 • 20:13

Torrevieja: Picture in Words, Europe Day & Sporting Solidarity. Image: RCNT.

Picture in words

Torrevieja has unveiled its 2024 international literary contest titled “A Picture in a Thousand Words.”

Since its inception, this contest has attracted renowned authors from across Latin America, as well as Spanish-speaking authors residing in any country.

To participate, submit your stories, exactly one thousand words in length excluding the title, inspired by two images captured by accredited local photographer Tomás Ortiz Mendiluces.

Winners will receive prizes of €500.

Entries for this international contest should be submitted via the Internet to the email address provided by Ars Creatio:http://arscreatio.com/concursos/

The deadline for submissions is July 31, and the winners will be announced in October.

Europe Day

In honour of Europe Day 2024, Torrevieja has prepared a special gala at the International Auditorium featuring a performance by David Civera.

The singer is known for his Eurovision participation in 2001 with the song “Tell her I love her,” which achieved a commendable 6th position.

The gala, scheduled for May 9 at 7:30.PM, promises to thrill the audience with various performances by local artists before David Civera takes the stage.

Tickets are free with an invitation and can be reserved and downloaded from the wesbite culturatorrevieja.com from Friday, May 3.

Torrevieja City Council will provide a free bus service from Calle Faleria Street to the International Auditorium, with the first departure at 6:00.PM and the last at 6:30.PM.

On May 11, the “Europe Day” Petanque tournament will be held from 9:45.AM until 4:00.PM at the courts of the Rocajuna urbanisation.

Several European teams, comprised of players based in Torrevieja representing countries such as Spain, the United Kingdom, Sweden, France, Belgium, and the Rest of Europe, will participate.

Spain, the winner of the Tournament last year, will strive to defend their title.

Sporting Solidarity

The Real Club Nautico Torrevieja (RCNT) has renewed its commitment to supporting adapted sports through a recently signed agreement.

Established in 2016, this agreement aims to foster adapted nautical sports and support teams participating in adapted competitions.

For the past eight years, RCNT has worked to raise awareness about adapted sports and promote the values they embody.

RCNT President Carlos Carmona emphasised that this agreement provides significant support to the club, not only in terms of sports but also socially and in terms of participation, promoting inclusivity.

He stated, “Through these agreements, we can give back to Torrevieja what we receive from it, as the city and the club are deeply interconnected.”

Trudy Páez, Councilor for Attention to Diversity, highlighted the importance of respect, solidarity, and non-discrimination through sports, specifically in nautical sports.