Training for the unthinkable: Terror drill

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 May 2024 • 13:13

Image: Murcia Town Hall

IN a bid to prepare for potential terrorist attacks like the tragic events of 11M in Madrid, Murcia conducted a comprehensive simulation at the San Ginés Firefighter School. The exercise, involving over 120 participants, spanned four intense hours.

Crisis Simulation in Murcia

Emergency services were thrust into action in the middle of a simulated scenario of chaos and destruction. The enactment featured people, wearing oxygen masks, lying on stretchers, mirroring scenes of a terrorist attack.

11M Anniversary

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the devastating 11M attacks in Madrid, prompting authorities to ensure preparedness through such drills.

Murcia’s Readiness Test: Crisis Simulation

The simulation began with a staged train explosion followed by a secondary blast in a garage, simulating a chemical threat with multiple casualties.

The simulation aimed to refine coordination among emergency responders, ultimately enhancing the quality and efficiency of service delivery in the face of such incidents.

🟢 Simulacro Esta mañana en la Escuela de Bomberos del @AytoMurcia en #sangines ha tenido lugar un simulacro de atentado terrorista con múltiples víctimas. El ejercicio ha sido organizado por alumn@s del grado y máster de #enfermeria y #psicologia de la @UCAM_Enfermeria pic.twitter.com/dSDX4Ttq33 — Bomberos Murcia (@BomberosMurcia) May 2, 2024

