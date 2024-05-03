Training for the unthinkable: Terror drill

By Catherine McGeer •
IN a bid to prepare for potential terrorist attacks like the tragic events of 11M in Madrid, Murcia conducted a comprehensive simulation at the San Ginés Firefighter School. The exercise, involving over 120 participants, spanned four intense hours.
Emergency services were thrust into action in the middle of a simulated scenario of chaos and destruction. The enactment featured people, wearing oxygen masks, lying on stretchers, mirroring scenes of a terrorist attack.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the devastating 11M attacks in Madrid, prompting authorities to ensure preparedness through such drills.
The simulation began with a staged train explosion followed by a secondary blast in a garage, simulating a chemical threat with multiple casualties.
The simulation aimed to refine coordination among emergency responders, ultimately enhancing the quality and efficiency of service delivery in the face of such incidents.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
