UK to Spain airfare costs skyrocket

By John Ensor • Published: 03 May 2024 • 14:02

Image of a passenger aircraft. Credit: muratart/Shutterstock.com

With the summer season approaching, travellers from the United Kingdom to Spain are facing a significant rise in airfare prices, particularly on low-cost carriers.

According to recent statistics, there has been a notable increase in airfare prices for the upcoming summer.

On average, fares for low-cost flights between the UK and Spain have surged by 31.3 per cent. This increase is part of a wider trend affecting various European routes, with data collected up until early May highlighting the impact on budget travel.

Market trends across Europe

The study by Mabrian, a global data intelligence firm specialising in tourism, shows mixed trends across several key markets.

While airfare prices have risen sharply in the UK and modestly in Germany (+ 5.1 per cent) and the Netherlands (+ 7.3 per cent), Italy and France saw declines of -5.4 per cent and -6.8 per cent respectively.

Specifically, UK routes to Spain experienced the steepest hike, jumping by 42.2 per cent to an average fare of €182, whereas the average rate in Germany has grown by 19.5 per cent making the average ticket price €163.

The influence of low-cost airlines is considerable, accounting for 68.5 per cent of the seating capacity on flights to or from Spanish destinations.

Carlos Cendra, Mabrian’s Marketing and Communication Director, went on to explain that the figures could still be fluctuations on air fares as the industry adjusts to the demand.

Pricing strategies

Although average prices on conventional airlines remain higher, the price increase is greater on low-cost airlines, a complete reversal from the trend observed between 2021 and 2023, when conventional airlines raised their prices by 40 per cent, compared to just six per cent for budget carriers.

This shift suggests a competitive adjustment as low-cost carriers increase their market presence, underscored by an 11.1 per cent increase in low-cost seating capacity within the Spanish market compared to last year.

Meanwhile, conventional airlines have seen a more modest growth of 4.1 per cent. The dynamic pricing strategies and the significant market share of low-cost flights are expected to continue influencing air travel economics as the industry adapts to post-pandemic travel demands.