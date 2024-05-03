University of Alicante: A global leader in value education.

By Anna Ellis •
The University of Alicante (UA) continues to shine on the global stage with yet another positive ranking.
According to Study Abroad Aide (SAA), one of the leading databases for universities and higher education centres worldwide, UA has secured a spot in the World Best Value Universities Rankings 2024.
This places UA in the top 17 per cent of universities globally, an impressive feat considering the vast number of institutions evaluated.
In a classification that assessed 8,060 public and private universities from 69 countries, UA stands tall at position 1,360.
This recognition is a testament to UA’s commitment to providing high-quality education at an affordable cost.
The study, which considers parameters like academic reputation and affordability, aims to promote the mobility of international students by offering them accessible options without compromising educational quality.
Furthermore, UA’s performance in the Academic Classification of World Universities, also known as the Shanghai Ranking, saw a significant improvement in 2023.
Advancing 100 positions, UA secured a place among the top 600 universities globally.
This ranking considers various criteria such as research output, faculty performance, and notable alumni.
